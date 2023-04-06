TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A Troy man has been sentenced to jail time for an incident in late 2021 during which he was accused of pointing a rifle a State Troopers.

Roman Sabatini, 43, was sentenced to two sentences of 3-15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility in connection to the incident. The sentences will run at the same time, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Sabatini was sentenced on two counts of Simple Assault. The charges stemmed from November 28, 2021 when Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of an assault. According to the original arrest report, when Troopers got to the door, Sabatini opened it and pointed a lever-action rifle at them.

Sabatini originally faced the additional charge of making a terroristic threat.