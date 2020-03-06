Troy man sentenced for sexually assaulting toddler

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Jacob Dean Ayers, 23, of Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five years to 15 years, followed by probation supervision for a term of three years.

State Police say Jacob Dean Ayers “digitally penetrated” a 16 month old girl, causing multiple injuries while the child was in his care.

Ayres will have to register as a sex offender for life for Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child.

Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ayres following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on August 19, 2019.