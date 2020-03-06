Live Now
President Trump arrives in Tennessee

Troy man sentenced for sexually assaulting toddler

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Jacob Dean Ayers, 23, of Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five years to 15 years, followed by probation supervision for a term of three years.

State Police say Jacob Dean Ayers “digitally penetrated” a 16 month old girl, causing multiple injuries while the child was in his care.

Ayres will have to register as a sex offender for life for Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child.

Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ayres following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on August 19, 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now