Trumansburg 10-year-old charged with sexual abuse, misconduct

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – A 10-year-old boy in Trumansburg has been charged with sexual misconduct and second-degree sexual abuse, according to New York State Police.

The allegations were reported on March 12 and the child was arrested on March 17. The boy was released on an appearance ticket and the incident is still pending investigation.

In New York, second-degree sexual abuse is defined as:

A person is guilty of sexual abuse in the second degree when he or she subjects another person to sexual contact and when such other person is: – Incapable of consent by reason of some factor other than being less than seventeen years old; or – Less than fourteen years old.

In New York a person is guilty of sexual misconduct when:

– He or she engages in sexual intercourse with another person without such person’s consent; or – He or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with another person without such person’s consent; or – He or she engages in sexual conduct with an animal or a dead human body.

18 News has reached out to New York State Police in Horseheads but no one was available to comment on the case.