TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — A Trumansburg woman has been arrested for allegedly failing to report income and receiving over $3000 dollars in benefits, according to Schuyler County Police.

Courtney Matthys, 27, was arrested on May 18th, 2022. Charges allege that Matthys failed to report income and received over $3000 in benefits from the Schuyler County Department of Social Services.

She was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. Matthys was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in the Village of Montour Falls Court at a later date.