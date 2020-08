WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Karyn Marion, 54, of Trumansburg, pled guilty in Schuyler County Court to welfare fraud in the fourth degree.

According to the county District Attorney, Marion admitted to failing to report her income to the county Department of Social Services.

Marion was sentenced to five years probation and restitution in the amount of $41,644 and made partial restitution of $10,000 at the time of sentencing.