Brandon Effting wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

John F. Minardo is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Minardo is wanted for a probation violation.

Minardo is 49 years old. Minardo has blue eyes and blonde hair. Minardo is sometimes bald.

Minardo is 5'9" tall and weighs 165 pounds.

The last known address for Minardo is 10381 Avery Hollow Road in Cohocton.

If you know the whereabouts of Minardo, please call 622-3911