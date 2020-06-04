Brandon Effting wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Effting

Brandon Effting is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Effting has violated his probation. Effting was convicted of aggravated DWI.

Effting is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. Effting has brown hair and green eyes.

The last known address for Effting is 221 Grape St. Whitehall, Pa.

If you know the whereabouts of Effting, please call 737-2933

