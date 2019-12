Brandy Eakins is wanted by the Elmira Police Department. Eakins is charged with D.W.I.

Eakins is 36 years old and has brown hair and eyes.

Eakins is 5’7″ tall and she weighs 192 pounds

The last known address for Eakins is 3374 Lower Maple Ave. in the Town of Ashland.

If you know the whereabouts of Eakins, please call 271-HALT