Chester J. Harris wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

Chester Harris

Chester J. Harris is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Harris has violated his probation. Harris was convicted of tampering with physical evidence.

Harris is 37 years old. Harris has brown hair and Hazel eyes.

Harris is 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 pounds.

The last known address for Harris is 815 W. Broad St. Apt E4 in Horseheads.

If you know the whereabouts of Harris, please call 737-2933

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now