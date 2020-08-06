Chester J. Harris is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Harris has violated his probation. Harris was convicted of tampering with physical evidence.
Harris is 37 years old. Harris has brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Harris is 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 pounds.
The last known address for Harris is 815 W. Broad St. Apt E4 in Horseheads.
If you know the whereabouts of Harris, please call 737-2933
Chester J. Harris wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office
