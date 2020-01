Christine Cavallaro is wanted by the Elmira Police Department. Cavallaro is wanted on a grand larceny charge.

Cavallaro is 37 years old and brown hair and eyes.

Cavallaro is 5″2″ tall and here weight is unknown.

The last known address for Cavallaro is 358 Columbia St. Apt. 2 in Elmira.

If you know the whereabouts of Cavallaro please call 271-HALT