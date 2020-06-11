Breaking News
Dante Sellers wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

Dante Sellers

Dante Sellers is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Sellers is charged with two counts of criminal mischief, arson, false written statement and desecration of a cemetery.

Sellers is 20 years old. Sellers has brown hair and blue eyes.

Sellers is 6’2″ tall and weighs 270 pounds

The last known address for Sellers is 8832 State Rt. 415 Campbell, N.Y.

If you know the whereabouts of Sellers, please call 622-3911

