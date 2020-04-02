Derick Svensen wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

Kristy S. Tenny is wanted by the Elmira Police Department. Tenny has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and petit larceny. Tenny is 44 years old and has brown hair and eyes. Tenny is 5'2" tall and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address for Tenny is 138 Lewis St. in Horseheads. If you know the whereabouts of Tenny. please call 271-HALT that's 271-4258.