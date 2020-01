Ellyn Williams is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Williams has been charged with criminal contempt and making a terrorist threat. Williams failed to show up for a court date.

Williams is 37 years old. Williams has brown hair and blue eyes.

Williams id 5’4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The last known address for Williams is 330 W. William St. in Bath.

If you know the whereabouts of Williams, please call 622-3911