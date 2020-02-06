Jesse Colegrove wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s Twin Tiers Most Wanted is Jesse Colegrove, who is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Colegrove, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny, and his last known address is 243 Bailey Creek Road in Lawrenceville, Pa.

Colegrove has blue eyes and has brown hair, though he is sometimes bald, and is 5’8″ and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Colegrove, please call 607-622-3911.

