John D. Kinne wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

Derick Svensen is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office. Svensen has been charged with promoting prison contraband .

Svensen is 32 years old and has brown hair and eyes.

Svensen is 5'9" tall and weighs 190 pounds.

The last known address is 645 Main St. in Breesport.

If you know the whereabout of Svensen, please call 737-2933