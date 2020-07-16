Michael M. Brescia wanted by Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Brescia

Michael M. Brescia is wanted by Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Brescia has violated his probation. Brescia was convicted of attempted assault.

Brescia is 27 years old. Brescia has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Brescia is 5’11” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

The last known address for Brescia is 305 Watkins Road Lot 31 in Horseheads.

If you know the whereabouts of Brescia, please call 7372933

