Michael M. Brescia wanted by Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

William B. White is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office. White has violated the terms of his probation. White was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

White is 36 years old. White has blonde hair and blue eyes.

White is 5'7" tall and weighs 151 pounds.

The last known address for White is 319 Division St. Apt B in Elmira.

If the know the whereabouts of White, please call 737-2933