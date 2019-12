Nathan Krager is wanted by the the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Krager is wanted on a charge of grand larceny.

Krager is 23 years old and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Krager stands 5’10” tall and weighs 155 pounds

The last known address for krager is 421 Main Street Apt. 4 in Towanda, Pa.

If you know the whereabouts of Krager, please call 622-3911