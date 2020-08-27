Nathan S. Mousaw wanted by Chemung County Sheriff

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:
Nathan Mousaw

Nathan Mousaw

Nathan S. Mousaw is wanted by Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Mousaw has violated his probation. Mousaw was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Mousaw is 30 years old. Mousaw has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mousaw is 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The last known address for Mousaw is 401 Division St. Elmira, NY.

If you known the whereabouts of Mousaw please call 737-2933

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now