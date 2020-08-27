Nathan S. Mousaw wanted by Chemung County Sheriff

Nathan S. Mousaw is wanted by Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Mousaw has violated his probation. Mousaw was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance.



Mousaw is 30 years old. Mousaw has brown hair and hazel eyes.



Mousaw is 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds.



The last known address for Mousaw is 401 Division St. Elmira, NY.



If you known the whereabouts of Mousaw please call 737-2933