Robert C. Morey wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

John D. Kinne is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Kinne has violated the terms and conditions of the Steuben County Drug Treatment Court and failing to appear when directed.

Kinne is 26 years old. Kinne has hazel eyes and blonde or red hair.

Kinne is 5'7" tall and weighs 170 pounds.

The last known address for Kinne is 40 E. Main St. Canisteo.

If you know the whereabouts of Kinnee, please call 622-3911.