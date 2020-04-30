Robert C. Morey is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Morey has violated his probation. Morey was convicted of attempted burglary.
Morey is 49 years old and has brown hair or a shaved head and blue eyes.
Morey stands 6’0″ tall and weighs 200 pounds.
The last known address for Morey is 188 Dodge Ave. in Corning or 3 E. William St. apt 202 in Bath.
If you know the whereabouts of Morey, please call 622-3911
Robert C. Morey wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office
Robert C. Morey is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Morey has violated his probation. Morey was convicted of attempted burglary.