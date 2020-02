Shannon M. Herrick is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Herrick has violated her probation. Herrick was convicted of felony DWI.

Herrick is 43 years old and has blonde hair and blues.

Herrick is 5’2″ tall and weighs 128 pounds.

The last known address for Herrick is 713 Roe Ave. in Elmira.

If you know the whereabout of Herrick, please call 737-2933