(WETM) – Taylor King is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly violating her terms and conditions set by Drug Treatment Court.

King’s last known address is 3040 Stever Road in Avoca. She is 5’6 and weighs approximately 205 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows of King’s whereabouts is asked to call the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 622-3911.