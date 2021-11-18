Twin Tier Most Wanted: Danielle M. Smith

TT Mostwanted
Danielle M. Smith is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Smith has violated the terms of her probation. Smith was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Smith 33 years old. Smith has red hair and hazel eyes.

Smith is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Smith has multiple tattoos. There are two swallows holding a tiara “Princess” on the left arm. On her right arm brass knuckles with diamonds. On her wrists she has knuckles, stars and “PINK LADY”.

The last known address for Smith is 8799 Veley Road in Campbell.

If you know the whereabouts of Smith. Please, call 607-622-3911

