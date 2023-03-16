Richard Paul Kosinski is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Kosinski is charged with two counts of bail jumping. Charges stem from Kosinski’s original charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.



Kosinski is 44 years old. Kosinski is six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.



Kosinski has brown hair and hazel eyes.



The last known address for Kosinski is 1148 Coddington Road Ithaca, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Kosinski, please call 607-622-3911.