Jericka McDonald is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. McDonald has violated the terms of her probation. McDonald was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance.



McDonald is 26 years old. McDonald has brown hair and eyes.



McDonald is 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.



The last know address for McDonald is 401 Division St. in Elmira, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of McDonald, please call 607-733-2933