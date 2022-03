Adam Pragle is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Pragle is wanted for failing to pay child support.



Pragle is 43 years old.



Pragle is 6’4″ tall and weighs 220 pounds.



The last know addresses for Pragle are 741 E. Second St. in Jamestown or 25 Church St. Apt. 2 in Dansville.



If you know the whereabouts of Pragle, Please call 607-622-3911