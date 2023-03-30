Alex Aumick is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Aumick is charged with burglary and petit larceny. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.



Aumick is 24 year old. Aumick blond hair and blue eyes.



Aumick is 5″8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.



The last known address for Aumick is 520 South Ave. Elmira, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Aumick, please call 607-737-2933.