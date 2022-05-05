Amanda Painter is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued after Painter violated terms of her pre-trial release. Painter is charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Criminal possession of stolen property. Painter is also charged with endangering the welfare of a disabled person.



Painter is 29 years old. Painter has green eyes and brown hair.



Painter is 5’2″ tall and weighs 110 pounds.



The last know address for Painter is 314 William St. Apt. 1 in Corning.



If you know the whereabouts of Painter, please call 607-622-3911