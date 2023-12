Anna Marie Roe is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s. Roe is charged with grand larceny and filing a false instrument.



Roe is 26 years old. Roe has brown hair and eyes.



Roe is 5’4″ tall and weighs 225 pounds.



The last know address for Roe is 11789 Schuyler Road Beaver Dams, N.Y.



if you know the whereabout of Roe, pleas call 607-622-3911