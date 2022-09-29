Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree.



Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes.



Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.



The last known address for Nieves is 78 Sterling St. Corning, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Nieves, please call 607-622-3911