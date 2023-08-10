Autumn Lee Pullizi is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Pullizi has violated her probation. Pullizi was convicted of burglary.



Pullizi also goes by the names of Autumn Estep, Autumn Pullizi-Estep, and Autumn Canute.



Pullizi is 29 years old. Pullizi has brown hair and hazel eyes.



Pullizi is 5’5″ tall and weighs 220 pounds.



The last known address for Pullizi is 7630 Aulis Road Savona, N.Y.



Pullizi has also resided at 44 Holly Circle Hornell, N.Y. and 5931 Beck Drive, Cameron, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Pullizi, please call 607-622-3911