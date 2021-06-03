Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Benjamin C. Francis

Benjamin C. Francis is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Francis has violated the terms of his probation. Francis was convicted of criminal possession of a narcotic drug.
Francis is 27 years old. Francis is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Francis has hazel eyes and brown hair.
The last known address for Francis is 32 E. Vanscoter St in Hornell.
If you know the whereabouts of Francis, please call 622-3911
