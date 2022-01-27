Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Benjamin R. Nichols

Benjamin R. Nichols

Benjamin R. Nichols is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Nichols failed to appear in county court. Nichols has ben charged criminal mischief and arson.

Nichols is 28 years old. Nichols has brown hair and eyes.

Nichols is 5’11” tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The last known address for Nichols is 523 Langdon Hill Road in the Town of Erin.

If you know the whereabouts of Nichols, please call 607-535-8222

