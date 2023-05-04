Benjamin R. Nichols is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Nichols has failed to to appear in Schuyler County Court. Nichols is charged with criminal mischief and arson.



Nichols is 30 years old. Nichols has brown hair and eyes.



Nichols is 5″11′ tall and weighs 180 pounds.



The last known address for Nichols is 523 Langdon Hill Rd. Erin, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Nichols, please call 607-535-8222