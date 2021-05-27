Benjamin Nichols is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Benjamin is a sex offender that failed to register a change of address. Nichols is a risk level 2.
Nichols is 28 years old. Nichols has brown hair and eyes.
Nichols is 5’11” tall and weighs 180 pounds
Nichols is listed as homeless.
If you know the whereabouts of Nichols, please call 737-2933
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Benjamin R. Nichols
Benjamin Nichols is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Benjamin is a sex offender that failed to register a change of address. Nichols is a risk level 2.