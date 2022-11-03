Brandon McCarn is wanted by the Chemung County Sherriff’s Office. McCarn is charged with forgery, a class D felony.



McCarn is 29 years old. McCarn has brown hair and hazel eyes.



McCarn is 5’10” tall and weighs 130 pounds.



The last known address for McCarn is 9332 Bellman Rd. in Lindley, N.Y.



If you know there whereabouts of McCarn, please call 607-737-2933