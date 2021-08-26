Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brian Vosburgh

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) -- When Gov. Kathy Hochul issued her inaugural address as the head of New York State's Executive Chamber Tuesday, she said one of her top priorities would be to get students back into the classroom safely. One of the ways to do that, she said, was to require vaccinations for all school personnel, with an option to test out weekly.

Hochul admitted cooperation at all levels of government would be needed to get that done. On Wednesday, she specified a little further.