Brian Vosburgh is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Vosburgh has violated the terms of his probation. Vosburgh was convicted of two DWI offenses within 10 years.
Vosburgh is 41 years old. Vosburgh has brown hair and blue eyes. Vosburgh is 5’10 tall and weighs 200 pounds.
The last known address for Vosburgh is 305 Peach Street Apt. 5 in Sayre Pa.
If you known the whereabouts of Vosburgh, please call 622-3911
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brian Vosburgh
