Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison.



Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes.



Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.



The last know address for Hunt is 603 Holocek Ave. in Elmira.



If you know the whereabouts of Hunt, please call 607-737-2933