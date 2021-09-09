Brittany White is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. White has a warrant out for her arrest. White is charged with grand larceny.
White is is 31 years old.
White has brown hair and blue eyes.
White is 5’1″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.
The last known address for White is 159 Kinner Hill Road in Southport.
If you know the whereabouts of White, please call 737-2933
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany White
