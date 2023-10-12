Bruce E.G. Campbell is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell Is charged with bail jumping. Campbell is also charged with unlawful imprisonment, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.



Campbell is 39 years old. Campbell has brown hair and blue eyes.



Campbell is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.



The last known address for Campbell is 9430 Meter Road Dansville, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Campbell, pleas call 607-622-3911