Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Cameron McCaffery

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

Cameron McCaffery

Cameron McCaffery is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. McCaffery has violated the terms of his probation. McCaffery was convicted of burglary in the third degree.

McCaffery is 28 years old. McCaffery has black hair and brown eyes.

McCaffery is 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds

The last known address for McCaffery is 320 N. Meadow St. Ithaca, N.Y.

If you know the whereabouts of McCaffery, please call 535-8222

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now