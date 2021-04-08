Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Cameron McCaffery

UPDATE: Matthew Parker has been arrested.

Matthew W. Parker is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Parker. Parker is wanted for making a terroristic threat for allegedly threatening employees of a store that he was no longer allowed in.

Parker is 32 year old and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Parker is 5"8" tall and weighs 162 pounds, and has a dragon tattoo on his right leg.

The last known address for Parker is 5239 Savona Campbell Road in Campbell.

If you know the whereabout of Parker, please call 622-3911