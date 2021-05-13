Christine Stevens is want by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Stevens is charged with criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance.
Stevens is 29 years old. Stevens has brown hair and eyes.
Stevens is 5’2″ tall and weighs 160 pounds
Stevens has a mini tattoo below her left eye.
The last known address for Stevens is 7801 State Route 54 in Bath.
If you know the whereabouts of Stevens, please call 622-3911
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christine Stevens
