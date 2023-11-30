Christopher E. Clarke is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Clarke failed to appear for sentencing. Clarke was convicted of resisting arrest.



Clarke is 36 years old. Clarke has black hair and brown eyes.



Clarke is 5’7″ inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.



The last known address for Clarke is 4920 Potomac Rd. Hector, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Clarke, please call 607-535-8222