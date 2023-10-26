Christopher Gee is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Gee has violated his probation. Gee was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Gee was also convicted of petit larceny.



Gee is 51 years old. Gee has blonde hair and green eyes.



Gee is 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 pounds.



The last know address for Gee is 752 Carpenter St., Elmira, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Gee, please call 607-737-2933