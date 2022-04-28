Christopher Grasso is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Grasso is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance . Grasso is also charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.



Grasso is 28 years old. Grasso has brown hair and eyes.



Grasso is 5’9″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.



The last known address for Grasso is 841 Hazel St. in Elmira.



If you know the whereabout of Grasso, please call 605-737-2933.