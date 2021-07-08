Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher Grasso

Christopher Grasso

Christopher Grasso is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Grasso is charged with two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Grasso is 37 years old. Grasso has brown hair and eyes.

Grasso is 5’9″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.

The last known address for Grasso is 514 Hazel St. in Elmira.

If you know the whereabouts of Grasso, please call 737-2933

