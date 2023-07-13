Christopher W. Grasso is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Grasso is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.



Grasso is 39 years old. Grasso has brown hair and eyes.



Grasso is 5’9″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.



The last known address for Grasso is 814 Hazel St. Elmira, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Grasso, please call 607-737-2933