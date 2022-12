Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support.

Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath.

Anyone with information on Sommer’s whereabouts should call the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 607-622-3911.