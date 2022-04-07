Brennon West is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. West has violated the terms of his probation. West was found guilty of aggravated unlicensed operation and DWI



West is 37 years old. West has brown hair and eyes.



West is 5’11” tall and weighs 170 pounds.



The last know address for West is 2848 S. Main St. unit 10 in Mansfield, Pa.



If you know the whereabouts of West, please call 607-737-2933