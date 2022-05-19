Cody Gaylord is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. A bench warrant has been issued for Gaylord’s arrest. Gaylord is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWI, and traffic infractions.



Gaylord is 34 years old. Gaylord has blonde hair and blue eyes.



Gaylord is 5’11” tall and weighs 152 pounds.



The last known address for Gaylord is 56 Ivy Lane in Horseheads.



If you know the whereabouts of Gaylord, please call 607-737-2933