Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Cody Gaylord

Robert A. Lewis is wanted by the Elmira Police Department. Lewis failed to show up for his court appearance. Lewis is charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and trespass.

Lewis is 33 years old. Lewis has brown hair and eyes.

Lewis is 5'10" tall and weighs 152 pounds.

Lewis is said to be homeless.

If you know the whereabouts of Lewis, please call 271-4258