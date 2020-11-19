Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Cody Gaylord

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

Cody J. Gaylord

Cody J. Gaylord is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Gaylord is charged with DWI, DWAI, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful fleeing from a police officer.

Gaylord is 32 years old and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gaylord stands 5’11” tall and weighs 152 pounds.

The last known address for Gaylord is 710 Pattinson St. in Elmira

If you know the whereabout of Gaylord, please call 737-2933

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now