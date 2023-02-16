Cody Shoemaker is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Shoemaker has violated his probation. Shoemaker was convicted of attempted burglary.



Shoemaker is 33 years old. Shoemaker has brown hair and blue eyes.



Shoemaker is 6′ tall and weighs 165 pounds.



The last known address for Shoemaker is 218 S. Sage St. Horseheads, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Shoemaker, please call 607-737-2933